In a significant milestone, local health departments across Indiana are set to benefit from enhanced funding for the first time, thanks to the groundbreaking Health First Indiana (HFI) initiative. This transformative initiative stems from historic legislation passed by the 2023 Indiana General Assembly, marking a pivotal investment in public health.

A total of $75 million in HFI funding has been allocated to 86 counties, covering nearly 96% of the Hoosier population. This unprecedented state investment aims to elevate Indiana’s health outcomes, addressing critical areas such as maternal and child health, tobacco and vaping cessation, chronic disease management, trauma and injury prevention, and more.

Approximately 78% of the HFI funding will be dedicated to supporting preventive measures and activities aimed at improving health outcomes. One of the distinctive features of Health First Indiana is the empowerment of local health departments to determine the allocation of funds based on their understanding of the unique health needs within their communities.

Under the HFI initiative, Dubois County has opted in for $441,640.94, Daviess County for $402,811.75, Martin County for $136,241.41, Pike County for $155,704.47, Perry County for $194,015.56, Orange County for $224,270.10, and Spencer County for $200,492.86. These allocations signify a strategic approach to addressing local health priorities and implementing initiatives tailored to the specific requirements of each community.

Health First Indiana not only represents a historic financial commitment to public health but also exemplifies a collaborative effort to guarantee access to essential public health services for all Hoosiers. The initiative acknowledges the critical role played by local health departments and their unique insight into improving the overall health of residents in their respective communities.