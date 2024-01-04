Vincennes University is pleased to announce its RN to BSN online bachelor’s degree program has earned a top national ranking from Forbes Advisor. Forbes has named VU among the top 10 “Best Affordable RN-to-BSN Online Programs of 2024” in the country.

VU is one of only three higher education institutions outside of Florida in the top 10 list and is the only school located in the Midwest.

Nurses with bachelor’s degrees earn higher salaries and have additional leadership opportunities. VU’s RN to BSN degree offers registered nurses the ability to earn a bachelor’s degree 100 percent online, making it a perfect choice for students who need flexibility in their schedules. The RN to BSN Program offers further flexibility with three entry dates in August, October, and January.

VU College of Health Sciences and Human Performance Dean Michelle Cummins said, “We are proud that VU has been recognized nationally among the best affordable RN to BSN online programs. This achievement reflects VU’s commitment to providing accessible and high-quality education, empowering nursing professionals to advance their careers while maintaining affordability. We strive to continue fostering excellence in healthcare education, making a positive impact on both our students and the communities they serve.”

Forbes Advisor scored 58 accredited and nonprofit colleges in the U.S. using 18 data points in the categories of student outcomes, affordability, student experience, credibility, and application process. The rankings are determined by the Forbes Advisor Education team, which is committed to bringing readers unbiased rankings and trustworthy, informative articles covering higher learning institutions, individual degree programs, boot camps, professional credentials, and various career paths. The team sources data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

VU ensures a supportive learning environment for students enrolled in its 100 percent online programs, offering a range of resources and assistance to facilitate a seamless and enriching educational experience.

VU’s RN to BSN degree program allows students the flexibility to continue working while seeking to advance their careers by earning a bachelor’s degree. VU students can complete the RN to BSN degree online in as little as 16 months or extend their length of study for up to five years. Students may also be eligible for tuition deferment, potentially delaying tuition payment until the end of each semester. Previously completed general education and pre-licensure nursing courses will transfer without an expiration date. Academic advisors and faculty are available to VU students throughout the week.

﻿This innovative approach enables nurses to enhance their skills and knowledge from anywhere, fostering a diverse and adaptable community of healthcare professionals.

