Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced the appointment of Dan Murrie to the position of Daviess County Superior Court Judge. This appointment comes as a significant development following the retirement of Judge Dean A. Sobecki on December 31, 2023.

Dan Murrie, currently serving as the Daviess County Prosecutor since 2010, will step into the role left vacant by Judge Sobecki. Known for his dedication and legal expertise, Murrie brings a wealth of experience to the bench. Before serving as the county prosecutor, he held the position of chief deputy prosecutor in Daviess County.

Notably, Dan Murrie is not only recognized for his legal accomplishments but is also actively involved in the community. His volunteer efforts with esteemed organizations such as the Washington Rotary Club and the Odon Lions Club underscore his commitment to civic engagement.

Educationally, Murrie brings a strong foundation to his new role, having earned an undergraduate degree from Westminster College and a law degree from the University of Missouri. His diverse background and community-oriented approach position him well for the responsibilities associated with the Daviess County Superior Court Judgeship.