Orange traffic cone season is just a few months away, but Indiana highway and road construction companies are already looking for trained workers to fill the thousands of jobs open in the industry.

Individuals interested in these kinds of jobs – that pay an average of $24.90 an hour after six months and include health and vacation benefits – can get trained for free in a new 10-week class starting in Evansville this month.

The BY Roads class meets for ten weeks Jan. 22-March 28, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 216 SE 3rd St, Evansville, IN 47713 .

Students who complete the class earn two industry certifications—NCCER Core and OSHA-10—plus a certificate for Skid Steer operation and ATSSA Flagger. The course ends with a job fair featuring construction companies that are hiring. Register at indianaconstructionfoundation.com.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) and Vincennes University are collaborating on the BY Roads training to give Hoosiers the hands-on training that is needed to be road-construction job-site ready, including highway construction safety, hand and power tools, skid steer operation, construction math and communications, all at no cost to the students.

“Our goal is to train skilled workers and laborers so they can immediately start working,” said Chris Price, president of the ICRF. “This is a win for the students who want good-paying full-time jobs; a win for the construction companies who want trained, reliable workers; and a win for Indiana, which will continue to grow and thrive economically.”

“INDOT is excited to partner with ICRF on the BY Roads training initiative. This opportunity complements INDOT’s mission of providing safe and innovative transportation infrastructure, and will allow its participants to obtain skills in the heavy highway industry to make them more attractive candidates for construction jobs,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith.

WHAT: BY Roads class

WHEN: Jan. 22-March 28, 4-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

WHERE: Trinity United Methodist Church, 216 SE 3rd St, Evansville, IN 47713

WHO: Indiana residents 18 years old or older with have a valid driver’s license

REGISTER: indianaconstructionfoundation.com