Beatrice Marie Piwowarczyk, 82 of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, January 1st at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born November 27, 1941 in East Chicago, IN to Samuel and Josephine (Valerio) Rios. Beatrice was a retired C.N.A. She enjoyed music, dancing and loved her two German Shepherds, Charger and Trouble.

Beatrice is survived by two daughters, Pamela Blessinger of Missouri and Kim Sinclair of Mariah Hill; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob and Dylan Dejarette, Craig, Rebecca and Gina Sinclair; two great-granchildren. Beatrice was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Rios and sisters, Evangeline McCraken, Melba Daily and Nelle Bedoy.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM ET at Becher Funeral Home on Saturday, January 6th. Friends may call from 9:00 AM ET until time of services. Burial will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com