Deborah Ann “Debbie” Shelton, age 66, of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born on July 3, 1957, in Kansas to Robert Lee and Barbara (Lennon) Williams. She was an LPN serving patients in nursing homes. She liked to make people laugh and was known to be good-hearted. She liked the outdoors and flower gardening and had a special spot in her heart for dogs, especially “Macy”. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children, Carrie Shelton of Huntingburg and Doug (Bambie) Shelton of Holland; siblings, Donald Williams of Huntingburg and Deanna Williams of Independence, Kansas; grandchildren, Dreghan, Dayton, and Daven Shelton.

Funeral services for Debbie Shelton will be held at 6:00 p.m. EST, on Friday, January 6, 2024, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

