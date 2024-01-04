Leon Ray Siebe, age 84, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at his home.

He was born December 10, 1939, in Stendal to Walter and Marjorie (Kamman) Siebe. He married Connie Colin on September 5, 1959, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He retired from DMI after 38 years of service. Leon was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church; and was an outdoorsman who loved animals and would “run the dogs” while rabbit hunting. He also was an avid IU Basketball fan. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Terry Ray Siebe; a sister, Carol Ann Wiggins; and two grandchildren, Jesse and Jared Siebe.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Siebe of Holland; son, Brian Kay Siebe of Huntingburg; grandchildren, Brianna (Lucas) Scherle, and Logan (Chelsea) Karpiak; great-grandchildren, Jordan Siebe, Cooper Scherle, James and Emma Karpiak.

Funeral services for Leon Ray Siebe will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. EST until the time of the service at the church. Pastor John Beasley will officiate the service.

Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

