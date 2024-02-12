Nearly one in 12 U.S. high school students report having experienced physical and sexual dating violence in the past year, according to the most recent Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unhealthy and violent relationships can have short- and long-term negative effects on developing teens, warn leaders of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch.

“During National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, our training retreat is partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime, as together we commit to building a future where young people can live free from violence, fear and abuse,” says ISYR President and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. “Abuse awareness and assistance can be just a phone call away.”

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE

Victims of dating violence can contact this free and confidential hotline anytime to receive support. Those harmed by domestic violence, especially young people victimized by technology-facilitated violence, may also text

“START” to 88788 or log onto www.TheHotline.org.

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides free, confidential hotline support services for English- and Spanish-speaking survivors of sexual assault, including males who now represent one in six reported U.S. cases.

Image Abuse Helpline: 844-878-2274

This 24/7 hotline is dedicated to assisting victims of image-based sexual abuse. The hotline offers information and referrals about physical safety assessments, image searches, evidence documentation, image reporting and takedown, referrals to attorneys, and more.

Victim Connect Hotline: 855-484-2846

Victims of dating violence can learn about their rights and options confidentially and compassionately via phone or chat. Visitors receive services and referrals in more than 200 languages, empowering them to navigate the physical, emotional, legal, and financial consequences of crime.