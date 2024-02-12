Matrix Integration, a Jasper, IN, based strategic IT solutions and managed services provider, announced the promotion of Tim Pritchett to a newly created position: Vice President of Technology and Innovation.

Pritchett, who has worked at Matrix Integration since 2022, will leverage his skills as a seasoned engineer, cybersecurity expert, and former CTO to be the most senior voice directing technology strategy and implementation at Matrix. In this role, he will steer Matrix’s internal technology needs, manage Matrix’s engineers, develop external products and services for clients, and manage partnerships with companies including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba Networks, Cisco, Veeam, and Microsoft.

Before his promotion, Pritchett served as engineer operations manager at Matrix. Before joining Matrix, Pritchett was director of technology for a public school district in Indiana, and also a Matrix client, where he oversaw IT operations for 23 schools and more than 13,000 users.

In addition to earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Indiana University, Pritchett is certified in several IT specialties, including cybersecurity, cloud solutions, user management, and networking.

An Evansville, Indiana native, Pritchett is also a youth football coach who enjoys the outdoors and tries to go fishing at least twice a week with his family.

