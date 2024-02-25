On Friday, February 23, 2024, at approximately 6:45 PM Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a disturbance in the 5600 block of South State Road 165 near Johnson.

Upon arriving on scene officers separated all parties involved in the incident and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, evidence was found that indicated that a battery had occurred, and 22-year-old, April Hall of West Salem, Illinois was taken into custody.

Hall was booked into the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with Battery in the presence of a child, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.