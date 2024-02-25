Yesterday at 4:22 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a subject refusing to leave a residence in the 8600 block of South 850 East.

Upon arriving on the scene a Deputy spoke with the caller and it was determined that 39-year-old Theodore Ziliak of Buckskin had battered a person at the residence and punched a stove top and in the residence.

The Deputy attempted to speak with Ziliak, but he failed to respond to the Deputy’s directions and was taken into custody.

Ziliak was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Battery, and Criminal Mischief.

