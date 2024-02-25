On Saturday, February 24th, 2024, at approximately 8:33 PM Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway on US 41 near Fort Branch.

Although the vehicle driver attempted to leave the area Fort Branch Police Chief Darrell Parker was able to locate it before it left and conducted a stop.

Upon other officer’s investigation, the driver, identified as 29-year-old, Colby Fisher, of Princeton, was showing signs that he may have been under the influence of an unknown intoxicant.

Later Fisher was placed into custody and during a search of the vehicle illegal drugs and a stolen firearm were located.

Fisher was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of synthetic Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.