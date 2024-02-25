Today at approximately 1:17 AM Fort Branch Town Marshal Darrell Parker and a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F250 for speeding on US 41 near County Road 750 South.

Upon approaching the vehicle the odor of alcohol was noticed to be coming from the driver, identified as 19-year-old, Steven Haase, of Mount Carmel.

After investigating Haase was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Minor Consumption.

Regan Scraper, Cole Broster, and Vivian Hess, who were passengers in the vehicle and all found to be under the age of 21, were given promise to appear summons for minor consumption found during this traffic stop.