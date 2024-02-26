For a limited time, the PERRY County FOP is taking pre-sale orders for commemorative bottles of Responder Bourbon, in recognition and honor of the service and sacrifice of Sgt. Heather Glenn.

Proceeds from this project will go towards expenses for local representatives attending fallen officers’ ceremonies in Washington DC in May.

Any proceeds beyond what is needed for Police Week will be applied to a permanent community memorial project for Sgt. Glenn. Please note that all orders must be placed by MARCH 31, 2024, and paid for at the time the order is placed.

For more information check out the Perry County FOP Lodge 137 Facebook page.

Sgt. Heather Glenn tragically lost her life in the line of duty on July 3, 2023.