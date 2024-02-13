The Saint Meinrad Alumni Association has announced it is hosting its tenth annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service on Saturday, March 9th, in 12 cities. Evansville, IN, will host the Day of Service on Saturday, March 16th.

The Day of Service is an opportunity for alumni of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, as well as oblates, friends, and area residents, to set aside time to serve their communities.

Since its inaugural year in 2014, the day’s theme has been Ora et Labora, or pray and work. Along with the service activities, prayer is planned into the day through celebrating Mass or praying the Liturgy of the Hours, including a special prayer written by Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB.

This year, the service projects will take place in these communities: Alexandria, LA; Bloomington, IN; Copley, OH; Denver, CO; Evansville, IN; Hampton, VA; Hugo, OK; Indianapolis, IN (two projects); Louisville, KY (two projects); New Albany, IN (two projects); New York, NY; St. Meinrad, IN; Toledo, OH.

For more details about the service projects and locations, and to register as a participant, visit alumni.saintmeinrad.edu/home/day-of-service/.

There is no cost to participate, and each volunteer receives a free Saint Meinrad Day of Service t-shirt, courtesy of the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association.

Volunteers are asked to register by February 29th to ensure an accurate count for those planning the project. If you have any questions about the Day of Service, contact the Alumni Office at 812-357-6501 or email Tim Florian at tflorian@saintmeinrad.edu.