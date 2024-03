In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Brent Siebert, a Jasper Middle School Math Teacher, to discuss Maci Dittelberger, her ongoing struggles with Acute T-Cell Leukemia, and the benefit being held to raise funds for her and her family in this time of need.

Reach out to Brent Siebert directly to place your ticket orders: bseibert@gjcs.k12.in.us

Find the Event on Facebook for further details: https://www.facebook.com/events/654154886794921