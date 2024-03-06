Latest News

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce invites Indiana Senator Mark Messmer, and State Representative Shane Lindauer, to the Vincennes University -Jasper Campus for a talk about Legislation in Indiana.

Recorded by Brianna Williams.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

