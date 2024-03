The Dubois County Election Board has announced they will hold a public meeting to conduct the Public Test of election equipment in preparation for the primary election.

This meeting will take place at 2 PM on April 4th, 2024, in the Dubois County Commissioner and Council Conference Room, on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex, located at 602 Courthouse Square, in Jasper.

For more information contact Dubois County Clerk, Amy L. Kippenbrock, at 812-481-7035.