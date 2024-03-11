The City of Huntingburg Street Department is conducting “Spring Cleanup Days,” which will be held Thursday, April 11 from 1:00–7:00 p.m.; Friday, April 12 from 1:00–7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. at 1103 E 1st Street in Huntingburg. “Spring Cleanup Days” provides City residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted items.

“Spring Cleanup Days” is for Huntingburg residents only. A utility bill and ID are required. The City of Huntingburg reserves the right to refuse any item.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.