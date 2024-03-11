Ferdinand is set to burst into a variety of colors for the annual Color Fun Run, called “Run for the Sun” this year to celebrate the upcoming eclipse.

The Color Fun Run, organized by DC Multisport, is a family-friendly event that combines the thrill of a traditional run with the excitement of being showered in an array of lively colors along the route. Participants will walk or run through the 18th Street Park. The event is for fun with no place prizes, but for each lap completed participants earn a ticket to enter in to win a completion prize. Up to three laps can be completed by participants.

The Color Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 with the run beginning at 10 AM EST at the Tri-County YMCA and with the running route looping around 18th Street Park.

Participants are encouraged to wear white attire, since throughout the run, vibrant color stations placed along the route will shower them with safe and eco-friendly colored powders. If participants are registered prior to March 22nd, registration includes a white, “Run for the Sun” eclipse-themed shirt.

Beyond the main event, Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana uses the event as the “Practice 5K event” and all proceeds from the event are given back to The Dove House, a women’s recovery home, located in Jasper.

Registration is now open, and early sign-ups are encouraged to guarantee a T-shirt. Day of registrations will be available beginning at 9:15 AM.

To register online visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Ferdinand/DCMultisportColorRun