The Rotary District 6580 Youth Summit Committee is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Youth Summit in conjunction with the District 6580 Rotary Conference in Evansville on Saturday, April 20th. The Rotary Club of Dubois County will sponsor the attendance fee for Dubois County high school students who wish to attend. The event will be held at the Old National Events Plaza and will begin at 9:00 a.m. CST.

The Youth Summit is an incredible opportunity for any interested high school student to enhance leadership skills, partake in a service project, learn more about Rotary, make new friends, and listen to inspirational speakers. This year’s service project is for Youth First, a youth social services organization based in Evansville dedicated to Mental Health and the well-being of children and families in Southern Indiana.

Attendees of the Youth Summit will also have the opportunity to participate in the traditional Parade of Flags Ceremony and attend the District Conference Luncheon featuring keynote speaker and author Matt Hay.

Matt Hay will share a remarkable journey of resilience and determination. Facing a rare disease that led to deafness, Matt not only learned to “hear” again through an experimental brainstem implant but also courageously shared his story on a National Public Radio podcast titled “Soundtrack of Silence.” This narrative, full of humor and authenticity, caught the attention of actor Channing Tatum and Paramount Pictures, leading to the optioning of the motion picture rights to Matt’s life story.

If you would like to attend the 2024 Rotary District 6580 Youth Summit, please email the Rotary Club of Dubois County at rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com with your name and contact information. A Club member will respond with the next steps for event registration. The deadline to register is April 1, 2024.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and around the world. For more information, visit the club’s website: www.duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the Club on Facebook.