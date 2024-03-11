The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for State Road 37 near Eckerty.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 18, crews will close the northbound lane of traffic, and shoulder on State Road 37 near Eckerty will be closed. This closure will allow for a bridge deck overlay. This maintenance project will help to extend the life of the bridge. Once completed, the northbound lane will reopen, and crews will close the southbound lane of traffic.

This lane closure is expected to last through the beginning of May, depending on the weather. Temporary traffic signals will be used to control traffic.