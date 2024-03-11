The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for State Road 57 in Washington.

Beginning on or around Friday, March 15, crews will close the southbound lane of traffic on State Road 57 in Washington. This lane closure will occur between Southside Avenue and Harned Avenue. This lane closure will allow crews to perform structural work.

This lane closure is expected to last through the beginning of July, depending on the weather. Northbound traffic will be open during this project.