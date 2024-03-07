Latest News

USDA Announces General Conservation Reserve Program Sign-Ups Now Open to Agricultural Producers and Private Landowners Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and OCRA Announce Local Communities Receiving Indiana Main Street Designations Young Women LEAD Conference Empowers Future Leaders at Jasper Arts Center Perry County Gears Up for Crucial Emergency Response Drill Breakfast With A Forester Event Announced

Loogootee Community Schools proudly presents “Matilda: The Musical,” This captivating production will be showcased this and next weekend at the Loogootee High School Auditorium:

  • Friday, March 8th at 7 pm
  • Sunday, March 10th at 2 pm
  • Friday, March 15th at 7 pm
  • Sunday, March 17th at 2 pm

Tickets for reserved seating can be purchased online at LOOGOOTEE.BOOKTIX.COM. Prices are $8 for adults and $6 for students. General admission seating will also be available 30 minutes before each performance, priced at $10 for adults and $8 for students.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of “Matilda: The Musical” brought to life by Loogootee Community Schools.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post