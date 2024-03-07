Loogootee Community Schools proudly presents “Matilda: The Musical,” This captivating production will be showcased this and next weekend at the Loogootee High School Auditorium:
- Friday, March 8th at 7 pm
- Sunday, March 10th at 2 pm
- Friday, March 15th at 7 pm
- Sunday, March 17th at 2 pm
Tickets for reserved seating can be purchased online at LOOGOOTEE.BOOKTIX.COM. Prices are $8 for adults and $6 for students. General admission seating will also be available 30 minutes before each performance, priced at $10 for adults and $8 for students.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of “Matilda: The Musical” brought to life by Loogootee Community Schools.