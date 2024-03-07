Martin County Humane Society is hosting a Wellness Clinic on Friday, March 15, from 5-6 p.m. at 507 N Oak Street, Loogootee IN 47553. No appointments are needed, and the clinic is open to all counties, not just Martin.

Payment can be made by credit card or cash, with no personal checks accepted. The clinic offers various packages and a la carte services for dogs and cats, including vaccines, testing, and grooming.

For more information or to inquire about additional services and pricing, visit www.humanesocietyofmartincounty.org or contact the Humane Society at info@humanesocietyofmartincounty.org or 812-295-5900. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure the well-being of your furry companions!