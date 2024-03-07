Mark your calendars for a heartwarming fundraiser supporting Martin County Cancer Patient Services on April 27th, 2024, from 1-3 PM at the Loogootee Methodist Church.

Entertainment will be provided by Taylor Kaiser, a fashion show put on by Betsy’s Boutique, and a delightful tea party awaits attendees.

Tickets, priced at $25 each, must be purchased in advance. For ticket purchases, reach out to Linda Knight at (812) 583-3692 or Robin Hart at (812) 295-6739.

Every ticket sold will directly benefit Martin County Cancer Patient Services patients.