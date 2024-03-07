Get ready for a day of fun at this year’s Dogwood Festival in Historic Downtown Cannelton! Taking place on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival promises an array of activities and delights for all.

Booth space applications are now open for vendors offering direct sales, handcrafted items, delectable food, including baked goods, and engaging games. Non-profits can secure booth space for $15.00, while vendor booths are available at $25.00 each, and food truck rental space is priced at $30.00. To reserve your spot, visit renewcannelton.org or reach out to Barbara Beard at 812-719-2756.

Renew Cannelton, Inc. is thrilled to announce the musical talents of 8-Track, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout the day. Additionally, the Cowboy Posse will make a triumphant return to entertain festival-goers.

Come rain or shine, the Dogwood Festival promises a fantastic time for all. Don’t miss out – reserve your booth space today and join in the festivities!