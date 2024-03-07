The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is inviting the public to an informal breakfast to discuss issues you may be experiencing in your forests. This event will be held on Friday, March 22nd from 8 AM to 10 AM at the Stoll Lakeview Restaurant located at 15519 US Hwy 231 N Loogootee, IN 47553.

This event is free to the public but attendees will have to pay for the meal they order. Residents in Daviess, Dubois, Knox, and Martin Counties are encouraged to attend this informative event.

Foresters, including the new IDNR District Forester, as well as foresters from Purdue Extensions and even private consultants will be on hand to discuss any issues you may be having and offer advice.

For more information please contact the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District at 812-482-1171. Please note that if you plan on attending please let them know so they can give an accurate count to Stolls for the food.