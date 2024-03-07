Perry County Emergency Management and 911 Central Dispatch are gearing up for a crucial test of local emergency response systems. On Tuesday, March 12, around 9:15 AM CST, they will conduct a drill to assess communications among various agencies and activate the county warning sirens.

This drill isn’t limited to emergency personnel – local schools and businesses are encouraged to take part as well. Your participation can help ensure the effectiveness of our community’s emergency preparedness efforts.

For any inquiries or further information, please reach out to Perry County Emergency Management. Additional resources and preparedness tips can also be found on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.