Paoli, Indiana is gearing up for a celestial celebration like no other as Paoli Peaks invites you to join their epic Solar Eclipse Bash! Located on West County Road 25 South, this event promises an unforgettable experience as attendees come together to witness the awe-inspiring solar eclipse.
The Solar Eclipse Bash guarantees a day filled with marveling at the beauty of the celestial phenomenon, accompanied by awesome music, delectable food, and the joy of community. It’s an opportunity not to be missed, offering a chance to immerse oneself in nature’s incredible spectacle.
Event Details and Pricing:
- Sunday Pricing: Adult tickets for those aged 11 and above are $20, while tickets for children aged 6 to 10 are $15.
- Monday Pricing: Adult tickets are priced at $25, with children aged 6 to 10 remaining at $15.
- Two-Day Event Pass: For those eager to soak in the experience for both days, an adult pass is available for $40, while children’s passes are $20.
- Children 5 years old and younger: Admission is free for the littlest ones, making it a family-friendly affair for all.
Additional Information:
- A final list of vendors will be shared via Facebook closer to the event date. Stay updated by visiting https://fb.me/e/4aZyvj0ri.
- Gates will open one hour prior to the start time, with parking included in the ticket cost. Attendees are reminded to use the designated ENTER gate for entry.
- For safety reasons, outside food and beverages are not allowed, including coolers. Firearms and on-site camping are also prohibited. However, lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed, and small, clear bags are encouraged for easy entry.
- Approved eye protection will be available in limited quantities, ensuring that attendees can safely view the solar eclipse without risking their eyesight.