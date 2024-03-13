Paoli, Indiana is gearing up for a celestial celebration like no other as Paoli Peaks invites you to join their epic Solar Eclipse Bash! Located on West County Road 25 South, this event promises an unforgettable experience as attendees come together to witness the awe-inspiring solar eclipse.

The Solar Eclipse Bash guarantees a day filled with marveling at the beauty of the celestial phenomenon, accompanied by awesome music, delectable food, and the joy of community. It’s an opportunity not to be missed, offering a chance to immerse oneself in nature’s incredible spectacle.

Event Details and Pricing:

Sunday Pricing: Adult tickets for those aged 11 and above are $20, while tickets for children aged 6 to 10 are $15.

Monday Pricing: Adult tickets are priced at $25, with children aged 6 to 10 remaining at $15.

Two-Day Event Pass: For those eager to soak in the experience for both days, an adult pass is available for $40, while children's passes are $20.

Children 5 years old and younger: Admission is free for the littlest ones, making it a family-friendly affair for all.

Additional Information: