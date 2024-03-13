A tip given to officers of a male subject dealing and manufacturing methamphetamine resulted in the arrest of a Jasper man on multiple felony charges. Officers located 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine, multiple firearms and meth lab precursors.

Upon receiving a tip about a Jasper resident dealing and manufacturing methamphetamine, Narcotics Detectives from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office went to the address of Stephen A. Clapp to initiate a narcotics investigation. While speaking with Clapp about the tip they had received, detectives could smell a strong chemical odor coming from inside the residence. Clapp had then advised detectives of marijuana plants inside the residence that he was attempting to grow. After receiving this information, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted. Before executing the search warrant of the residence, detectives conducted a search of Clapp’s person and located suspected methamphetamine. The Indiana State Police clandestine laboratory team was called to assist in removing all active generators from the residence, making it safe for law enforcement to execute the search warrant. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located approximately 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine, multiple firearms, miscellaneous pills, several meth lab precursors, 3 marijuana plants, and multiple items of paraphernalia. All items were seized and secured for evidence. Stephen A. Clapp was transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond for the above offenses.

Stephen A. Clapp, 38, of Jasper is charged with:

Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine With A Firearm, Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Chemical Reagents or Precursors With Intent to Manufacture a Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Legend Drug, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 Felony

Marijuana Cultivation, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

ALL CHARGES FILED IN THIS CASE ARE MERELY ALLEGATIONS AND ALL SUSPECTS ARE CONSIDERED INNOCENT UNLESS AND UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.