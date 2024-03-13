French Lick Resort is gearing up to host an unforgettable experience for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8. Nestled perfectly in the path of totality, the resort promises an unparalleled view of this celestial phenomenon.

While accommodations at the resort are fully booked for the event, everyone is invited to join in the excitement on the big day. The resort will open its doors to the public, offering designated viewing locations and a range of special activities to enhance the eclipse experience.

At East Park, situated at the West Baden Springs Hotel, guests and visitors can enjoy a host of amenities from 1pm to 5pm. From complimentary viewing glasses to eclipse-themed merchandise, attendees can immerse themselves in the event. Foodies can indulge in delights from the Smokin Browns food truck, while entertainment options include DJ music, face painting, and kids’ activities like T-shirt painting and cornhole tournaments. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from pickleball to wiffle ball, making it a day to remember.

Meanwhile, over at the French Lick Springs Hotel, the Front Lawn will also be open to resort guests and the public from 1pm to 5pm. Similar to East Park, attendees can grab complimentary viewing glasses, browse through eclipse merchandise, and partake in a variety of entertainment options. From bouncing around in the bounce house to participating in lawn games, there’s no shortage of fun. Inside the Activities Center, popcorn and snow cones await, along with activities like cosmic slime and T-shirt painting for the little ones. Plus, there’s more cornhole action, face painting, and a dedicated eclipse photo station for capturing those unforgettable moments.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the total solar eclipse at French Lick Resort. Whether you’re a guest or a visitor, there’s plenty to see and do as you marvel at the wonders of the universe.

