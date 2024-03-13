On Monday Afternoon, March 11th, Sergeant Michael Allen was working the Paoli area. Sergeant Allen observed a moped drive left of center. Sergeant Allen stopped the moped and made contact with the driver, Coleman Maple. Maple showed visible signs of impairment. Maple was transported to IU Health Paoli for a chemical test. Lucas was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail. During a search of Maple, suspected methamphetamine, and syringes were located. Maple is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Coleman R. Maple, 39, Paoli, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Syringe – Level 6 Felony

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Sergeant Michael Allen

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law