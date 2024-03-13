Latest News

On Monday Evening, March 11th, Trooper Jacob Lauer and Trooper Teresa Bowling were working on State Road 66 when they observed a vehicle speeding. Trooper Lauer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Derlin Pence. Pence showed visible signs of impairment. Pence was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Pence was arrested and transported to the Spencer County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Derlin C. Pence, 35, Owensboro, KY

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Jacob Lauer

Assisting Officer – Trooper Teresa Bowling

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

