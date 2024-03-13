The Huntingburg City Council held their bi-monthly meeting for March on Tuesday evening, and after council business was concluded, the council opened the floor for Citizens Items. Multiple residents of Huntingburg’s Hunters Crossing neighborhood were in attendance and used that time to voice their concerns on one main topic: Fireworks.

Photo taken with Google Earth.

Residents have reported multiple fireworks incidents over the past few months, starting as early as February of this year. Many residents claim that these fireworks are set off during the evening hours of 8 PM to 10 PM, on random days during the week. These fireworks are a major concern to citizens not only because of the massive disruption that takes place, as young children and pets are startled by the explosions but also because many believe these fireworks to be “professional grade”, which are more intense, compared to “consumer grade” fireworks, that are sold to the public.

The police have been called numerous times by residents on this issue, but, as there is no set ordinance in the Huntingburg city limits, and these times are within the State of Indiana’s regulated window of no fireworks from 11 PM to 9 AM next day, the City of Huntingburg Police Department cannot legally demand that these residents refrain from lighting these fireworks.

A newer resident to Huntingburg, with emotion in their voice, expressed their previous experiences with fireworks, and how two separate neighboring houses in their former residence had caught fire due to fireworks. These massive fireworks plaguing their current neighborhood “causes a great deal of anxiety” in at least one resident, if not more.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) found that Fireworks were the catalyst of an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018.

Neighbors expressed to the Council their frustration with the sound disturbances, the debris that they collect in their own yards, and ultimately, the safety of their neighborhood.

The City Council shared their appreciation for the citizens who spoke during the meeting, as Mayor Neil Elkins stated to the room, “We appreciate people coming forward, and asking questions… We need to be challenged sometimes.”

The Huntingburg City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, starting at 5:30 PM EST, in the Huntingburg City Hall Council Chamber. These meetings are always open to the public for observation or comments.