The Ferdinand Town Council will be considering proposed amendments to the Ferdinand Zoning Ordinance at its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024, at 6:45 PM at the town hall, located at 2065 Main Street, Ferdinand.

The meeting will provide citizens an opportunity to express their views and provide comments on the proposed amendments to the Town of Ferdinand Zoning Ordinance. The amendments to the Zoning Ordinance pertain to containers for incidental storage.

A copy of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance is on file for examination prior to the hearing at the Town Office, located at 2065 Main Street, Ferdinand, Indiana, open from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, written comments or objections filed with the Council before the

hearing will also be considered and can be addressed to 2065 Main Street, P. O. Box 7, Ferdinand, IN 47532.

The Town Council may continue the hearing from time to time as found necessary.

The Ferdinand Town Council during the same meeting at 7 PM will also be considering a request from Progressive Investment Company, LLC to rezone their property located West of SR 162 and South of 115 Main Street from B-2 Commercial to Industrial.

The public will also be allowed to express their views and comments regarding the proposed rezoning.