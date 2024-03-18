Vincennes University is accepting registrations for its upcoming Summer STEM Academy, offering an experience for current Indiana 10th and 11th-grade students interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The VU Summer STEM Academy is June 23rd-28th and provides an overnight experience on the Vincennes Campus. Registration for the Summer STEM Academy is now open, costing $50, and the deadline to register is March 31st, or until all slots are filled. Scholarship opportunities are available for students who may require financial assistance to participate.

The academy provides a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in college life while delving into various STEM fields. Led by esteemed faculty members specializing in STEM disciplines, participants will engage in hands-on activities, problem-based learning exercises, and research projects throughout the weeklong camp. Students will also interact with VU alumni working in STEM fields and visit local STEM employers.

Upon successfully completing the academy, students will earn college credit in a Study Skills course, enhancing their academic resume and college readiness.

Interested individuals can register online at bit.ly/VincennesSTEM2024. Anyone seeking scholarship support for the program can submit their applications at https://forms.gle/ZGYQjvjSdbhoBQpe7.

For inquiries or assistance regarding the VU Summer STEM Academy, contact Nicole Hagemeier-McVay at nhagemeier-mcvay@vinu.edu or 1-812-888-4324.