On March 15, 2024, students from 12 regions across Indiana took part in the State Career Development Conference at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis. These students, who are part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, compete locally each year with winners advancing to the State competition.
The local JAG students from Region 11 who progressed to the state level include:
- Chapter Brochure: Jasper High School
- Chapter Commercial: Jasper High School
- Project-Based Learning: Southridge High School
- Cover Design: Isabella Taylor, Southridge High School
- Career Presentation: Isabella Taylor, Southridge High School
- Creative Solutions: Tomas Gilmore, Pike Central High School
- Critical Thinking: Hanna Fort, Pike Central High School
- Employability Skills: Justin Leeds, Pike Central High School
- Financial Literacy: Skydancer Crazymule, Tell City High School
- Public Speaking: Savanna Vanderveer, Pike Central High School
- Outstanding Senior: Diana Cortez-Sanchez, Jasper High School
Students from Region 11 who achieved placements in their categories at the state competition included:
- 2nd Place – Chapter Commercial: Jasper High School
- 2nd Place – Creative Solutions: Tomas Gilmore, Pike Central High School
- 3rd Place – Outstanding Senior: Diana Cortez-Sanchez, Jasper High School
JAG, a state-based national non-profit organization under the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, offers services to young adults to help them earn a high school diploma, secure an entry-level job, or pursue post-secondary education for career advancement. JAG Specialists assist students in preparing for events like these through classroom activities and presentations, supporting them in achieving their goals and exploring their interests, which are pivotal to the program’s success.