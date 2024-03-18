Left to right: Outstanding Senior, Diana Cortez-Sanchez, and JAG Specialist, Jamie Ruxer

Photos provided by Southwest Indiana Workforce Board

On March 15, 2024, students from 12 regions across Indiana took part in the State Career Development Conference at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis. These students, who are part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, compete locally each year with winners advancing to the State competition.

The local JAG students from Region 11 who progressed to the state level include:

Chapter Brochure: Jasper High School

Chapter Commercial: Jasper High School

Project-Based Learning: Southridge High School

Cover Design: Isabella Taylor, Southridge High School

Career Presentation: Isabella Taylor, Southridge High School

Creative Solutions: Tomas Gilmore, Pike Central High School

Critical Thinking: Hanna Fort, Pike Central High School

Employability Skills: Justin Leeds, Pike Central High School

Financial Literacy: Skydancer Crazymule, Tell City High School

Public Speaking: Savanna Vanderveer, Pike Central High School

Outstanding Senior: Diana Cortez-Sanchez, Jasper High School

Students from Region 11 who achieved placements in their categories at the state competition included:

2nd Place – Chapter Commercial: Jasper High School

2nd Place – Creative Solutions: Tomas Gilmore, Pike Central High School

3rd Place – Outstanding Senior: Diana Cortez-Sanchez, Jasper High School

JAG, a state-based national non-profit organization under the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, offers services to young adults to help them earn a high school diploma, secure an entry-level job, or pursue post-secondary education for career advancement. JAG Specialists assist students in preparing for events like these through classroom activities and presentations, supporting them in achieving their goals and exploring their interests, which are pivotal to the program’s success.