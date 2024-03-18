The Dale Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to attend their 33rd annual “All You Can Eat” Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 13th, at Christ Community Church of Dale, located at 1 West Elm Street in Dale, IN. Serving will begin at 6 AM and continue until 9:30 AM CST.

The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, and drinks. Proceeds from this breakfast will benefit the youth of the community.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Kiwanis member or at the door the morning of the breakfast. Tickets cost $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.