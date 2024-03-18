Sergeant Johnathan Wells of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has achieved a significant milestone in his law enforcement career by completing the rigorous Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) training. The training, funded by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, spanned over 120 intensive hours, culminating in his certification as a DRE on March 8, 2024.

The three-week training program, held at the Fishers Police Department for the initial two weeks and concluding with evaluations and field studies in Jacksonville, Florida, equips officers like Sergeant Wells with advanced skills in identifying drugs and drug categories. Moreover, DREs are adept at detecting the telltale signs of impairment displayed by drivers under the influence of substances, be it alcohol, illegal drugs, or even prescription medications.

DREs play a vital role in DUI enforcement, ensuring the safety of roadways by identifying and apprehending impaired drivers. With only approximately 1% of law enforcement officers specializing in this field nationwide, Sergeant Wells’ achievement marks a significant addition to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, making him the first DRE within the department.

Sergeant Wells emphasized his dedication to maintaining road safety, expressing his commitment to keeping impaired drivers off the streets.