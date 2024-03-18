Mary Lou Zehr, age 78, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary Lou was born in Dubois, Indiana, on December 19, 1945, to Edward and Emma (Thimling) Schott. She married Howard J. Zehr on September 10, 1966, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2006.

She was a 1963 graduate of Dubois High School.

She was a homemaker and then was a bus driver for 29 years for the Northeast Dubois School Corporation. She also had worked at Wabash Valley Produce and was a part time rural mail carrier and was co-owner of Mary Lou’s Crafts in Dubois.

She was a member of St. Peter’s UCC, where she was a youth advisor. She operated the Dubois Youth Center for many years. She was past president and board member as well as a founding member of the Dubois Ruritan Club, secretary of the Dubois Fire Board, member of the Harbison Township Advisory Board, a former Dubois Town Board Secretary, and was president, secretary, and treasurer of Hickory Grove Community Club. She was a member of the past Dubois Home Economic Club, Vice President in 1985 of the Dubois 100-year centennial committee, was a volunteer for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, and a member of the Dubois Musical Belles.

She enjoyed fishing and was a faithful I.U. basketball and Dubois Jeeps fan watching and attending as many sporting events as possible. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandson.

Surviving is one son, Patrick (Vanessa) Zehr, Dubois, IN, one grandson, Wesley Zehr, Dubois, IN, one brother, John W. Schott, Dubois, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are three sisters, Marjorie Kalb, Shirley Humbert, and Judy Denu, an infant brother, David Schott, one step sister, Dorothy Lowe McNeely and three step brothers, Clarence, Robert, and Alfred Ruckriegel.

A funeral service for Mary Lou Zehr will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dubois Community Park or to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.

