Roger W. Pancake, also known as Papa, age 76 of Jasper, passed away on March 16, 2024, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Terry of 42 years. They shared many good years together.

Roger was born on November 3, 1947, in Huntingburg, Indiana. He was the son of Alva and Margaret (Eilert) Pancake. He married Terry Miller on January 2, 1982, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper.

He graduated from Otwell High School. He went on to serve in the US Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He then took many courses to focus on Insurance Sales which he worked for 32 years. He enjoyed meeting all of his clients that more often than not became friends. He knew no stranger.

He was a Christian and went to Trinity Church in Jasper for many years. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies Larry, Dan, and Rick, hunting, and being outdoors. He loved the sun. He will be remembered for his contagious smile, laugh, and hugs. He loved his children and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Pancake of Jasper, daughters, Heather Pancake-Schmid, Carmel, IN and Ashley (Dr. Rob) Quade, Newburgh, IN, grandchildren Henry, Kensington, and Ruth. He is also survived by his sister Mildred and brother Marvin.

He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret and father Alva, brothers Lloyd, Louis, and Kenny, and his beloved yorkie companion Maxwell.

There will be a private Celebration of Life for family on a future date.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society and the Riley Children’s Hospital.

A special Thank You to Cypress Grove in Newburgh, Indiana and Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Jasper.

