On Friday Afternoon, March 15th, West Baden Police stopped a vehicle for distracted driving. Indiana State Trooper Sergeant Michael Allen was in the area and stopped to assist. Sergeant Allen and West Baden Police spoke to the driver, 29-year-old Samantha Barnes of French Lick. Barnes showed visible signs of impairment. Barnes had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle and was turned over to a family member. Barnes was transported to IU Health Hospital for a chemical test and medical clearance. Barnes was then arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where she is being held on bond.

Barnes was charged with OVWI with Passenger Less than 18 Years of Age– Level 6 Felony