On April 6th, from 9 to 11 AM CT, Preston Richardt, a member of the Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge, will present an informative walk-and-talk program focusing on the Wabash and Erie Canal as it approaches the town of Dongola from the Patoka River aqueduct.

The Wabash and Erie Canal is a historic waterway that connected Toledo, OH to Evansville, IN. Canal construction began in 1832, reaching Evansville in 1853. At the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge, there are places where the canal can still be recognized to this day.

As participants walk during this program, they will learn about the history of the canal, including why it was built and why it was abandoned. They will see a section of the canal as it is today, and walk through and understand a canal town. Preston Richardt will also help participants locate other sections of the canal on the Refuge property and beyond.

The walk, approximately one-half to one mile in length, is expected to last one to one and a half hours. It will pass through wooded areas and a power line right-of-way that has briars and other undergrowth on it. Participants should dress appropriately for weather and hiking conditions; including that the lowland areas might be flooded. Insect repellent is also recommended.

To find the location of the walk, from the Oakland City junction of SR 57/SR 64, drive north on 57. Turn left onto CR 150 N, which is the last road before the Patoka River bridge. The Dongola Kiosk is on the right side of the road.

You can also find the location from Petersburg by driving south on SR 57, crossing the Patoka River, and entering Gibson County. Turn right onto CR 150 N, the first road after crossing the Patoka River bridge. The Dongola Kiosk is on the right side of the road.