Orange County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit French Lick West Baden, is pleased to announce support for local events promoting tourism for the April 8, 2024, Total Eclipse occurrence. Total darkness will begin in Orange County at 3:04 pm, lasting 3 minutes and 55 seconds. Partial darkness will be visible before and after.

The Paoli Chamber of Commerce & Paoli Peaks will host a two-day event at Paoli Peaks. Visit French Lick West Baden will be a sponsor of “Solar Eclipse Bash.” It will feature Live Music, DJ, Food Trucks, Beer Garden, and more on Sunday, April 7th from 11 am-11 pm and Monday, April 8th from 11 am-5 pm. Ticketed event; Sunday Adult $20, 10 & under $10 ||Monday Adult $25, 10 & under $15.

Visit French Lick-West Baden will also serve as a sponsor for “Totally Black Out in Orleans,” an eclipse event on April 8. It will feature food trucks, a DJ, eclipse swag, and a family-friendly gathering space in Congress Square, downtown Orleans, followed by a beer garden later in the evening.

French Lick Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with downtown merchants and Visit French Lick West Baden, will host a viewing party on the town green in French Lick during Eclipse Weekend. “Get Mooned Over French Lick” will feature live music Friday-Sunday, food trucks, and local art vendors. Legendz will host a dance party and karaoke on Friday, then Jeff and Dale will perform live on Saturday from 5 pm-9 pm. Sunday evening will feature the popular Louisville-area band, The Juice Box Heroes from 4-7 pm.

Patoka Lake will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Boat Tour and other activities on the water during the event.

CRUSH will wow its audience with authentic musical renditions of Bon Jovi’s greatest hits on Friday, April 5 at the French Lick Resort.

Guests staying at the resort will have available themed dinners, a private viewing area, memorabilia, and souvenirs.

Wilstem Wildlife Park and Big Splash Adventure will provide wagon rides and close encounters with animals during the weekend.

“We are thrilled to assist in the sponsorship of many Eclipse activities in the county,”

Mindy Rogers, Visitor Center Manager, shared. She added that free eclipse glasses are available at the Visitors Center while the supply lasts. Restrooms, visitor experience information and exclusive Eclipse logo items are also available at the new retail store, The Brick, located within the Center at 8102 W. State Road 64 in West Baden. It is open during regular Visitor Center hours.

Rogers also shared that Louisville television station WHAS-11 will be broadcasting live all day on April 8 in front of the West Baden arches. Many local tourist attractions will be featured throughout the broadcast.

Residents are encouraged to plan for the Eclipse weekend. Emergency

Management Director Rick Emerick stated, “We could have as many as 30,000 extra people visit our county for the event.” He shared that it will be important to allow extra time to get to your destination and encouraged filling your gas tank early, as well as having an emergency kit and having ample food, water, and medications on hand for your family.

“Let’s share our Hoosier Hospitality and greet visitors with, “We are glad you are here!” or “How may I help you?” Rogers concluded. “We want them to come back and visit us again!”

For up-to-date information about the Eclipse Weekend in Orange County, visit: https://www.visitfrenchlickwestbaden.com/eclipse-2024