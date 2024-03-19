The Jasper Chamber has announced their next Human Resource Group event will take place on Thursday, April 11th. They will meet at the Schnitzelbank at 11:30 for lunch, on your own, with the presentation beginning at Noon.

The presenter for this meeting is Emily Monarch, with the Houchens Group. Emily Monarch has been an attorney for over twenty years. In her role as Compliance Officer, she helps employers simplify the complex regulations and reporting requirements created by the Family Medical Leave Act, the Affordable Care Act, COBRA, HIPAA, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Consolidate Appropriations Act of 2021. Emily serves as a resource and sounding board for Human Resources professionals when they face novel and complex situations involving employment and employee benefits issues.

She will cover how employee benefits are handled during leaves of absence and proposed Independent Contractor Rule Changes.

If you plan on attending, contact Judy Jochem-Nino by phone at 812-631-9009, or 812-482-2233 ext.104, or by email at Judy.Jochem-Nino@tri-cap.net, so they can make adequate room arrangements.