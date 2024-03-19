This summer, Jasper Community Arts will once again host its five-day art camp for children ages 8-12. Camp Create will take place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be offered twice on June 10-14, and July 15-19.

In addition to single and multi-session art workshops, campers participate in art games, visual exercises, warm-ups, art stations, sketches, and timed drawing activities. All workshops and activities are led by professional artists, art teachers, the Education Coordinator, and JCA staff. Campers learn museum culture and gallery manners; famous artists, artworks, and movements; and how to work with various mediums, tools, and studio settings.

Campers may register, pay for, and attend both weeks of camp. Several art explorations and workshops will repeat. Registration is $125 per child, per week of camp. Registration is open. For more information, or to register, visit jasperarts.org/campcreate. For assistance registering, contact JCA at 812-482-3070. Registration for the June camp closes on Friday, May 31; the July camp on Friday, July 5.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by Friends of the Arts, Inc., Dubois County Tourism, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts with special thanks to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana. JCA is a proud partner of the John F. Kennedy Center’s Partners in Education Program.