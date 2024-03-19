On March 17, 2024, the Paoli Police Department, in collaboration with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police, executed a search warrant at the residence of Clarence Yopp, a 55-year-old male. The warrant aimed to uncover evidence related to methamphetamine dealing.

During the operation, officers uncovered several items indicative of methamphetamine distribution, along with a quantity of the substance itself. Mr. Yopp now faces preliminary charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and dealing in methamphetamine.