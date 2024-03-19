The Montgomery Ruritan Club has set the stage for an unforgettable evening as they proudly announce that country music legend Neal McCoy will be gracing the main stage at The Turkey Trot on Saturday night, September 7th.

Excitement is mounting as the club gears up for a weekend filled with top-notch entertainment at the 2024 Turkey Trot Festival. With a substantial investment in entertainment, this year’s festival is poised to surpass all expectations and cement its status as one of the premier events of the year.

Fans and festival-goers alike are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 5th to 8th to ensure they don’t miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, community, and fun.