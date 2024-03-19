The Jasper Police Department has noticed an increase in cases involving Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) among juveniles. Sending nude photographs of, or to, anyone under the age of 18 is against the law, even if you send a photo of yourself to someone you know. The Jasper Police Department takes each case we receive seriously and has recently charged 3 juveniles for crimes related to CSAM and has several others currently being investigated.

We have noticed that juveniles are unaware of the seriousness of the offenses being committed and we are urging parents to educate their children about the laws and repercussions of these criminal acts.

Did you know? Photos or messages sent via social media or on digital devices are typically recoverable no matter how much time has elapsed and are used as evidence during an investigation.

JPD is committed to ensuring the safety of our youth and will investigate all criminal acts appropriately. Anyone with knowledge of any type of abuse involving children is asked to contact JPD or the Indiana Child Abuse Hotline immediately.